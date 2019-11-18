Prince Andrew Draws Criticism for Attempting to Distance Himself From Jeffrey Epstein in BBC Interview

Britain's Prince Andrew is facing criticism over his BBC interview about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, who died behind bars in August after being charged with sex trafficking.

The royal addressed the notorious 2001 photo of him posing with a person named Victoria Roberts, who was just 17 at the time. He denied ever having sex with her. “I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened,” he declared in the interview.

Roberts also offered further details about her alleged time with Andrew, describing him as “sweating profusely” when they were partying in London.

However, Andrew said he didn't sweat during that time of his life.

“I had suffered what I would describe an overdose of adrenaline during the Falkland’s War when I was shot at,” he claimed.

Inside Edition spoke to Dr. Sonia Batra, co-host of "The Doctors," on Andrew's claim. She says his claim could be possible. Batra said he could have had "a form of PTSD " where his body has a "down stream effect to produce sweat."

Back in September, Roberts issued to a public challenge to the prince when she appeared in court following Epstein’s suicide, saying, “He knows exactly what he's done and I hope he comes clean about it.”

When asked to respond to that challenge, he said, “I don't have a message for her.”

While Prince Andrew admitted he stayed at Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan mansion even after the financier was convicted of having sex with minors, the royal explained he did it because “it was a convenient place to stay.”

And he claimed that he was photographed with Epstein in Central Park in 2010 because he was telling the tycoon their friendship was over.

RELATED STORIES

New York Coroner Rejects Claim That Jeffrey Epstein's Death Was 'Homicide'

Epstein Accusers Speak Out in Court: 'Today Is a Day of Power'

Do Broken Bones in Jeffrey Epstein's Neck Mean He Could Have Been Murdered?