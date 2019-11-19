Parents of Cornell Student Who Died After Going to Frat Party 'Want the Truth' of Son's Mysterious Death

The parents of an 18-year-old Cornell University student who was found dead near the campus last month after reportedly attending a fraternity party are demanding answers surrounding their son's mysterious death.

Freshman Antonio Tsialas headed off to a party at the Phi Kappa Psi frat after having dinner with his mom for "parents weekend." She reported him missing when he failed to meet her the next morning.

Antonio's body was discovered on Oct. 26 in the Fall Creek Gorge, a popular and picturesque spot known for its tranquil beauty and impressive waterfalls. Few details have been released about the circumstances surrounding Antonio's death. Officials have not explained how Antonio died, but they say no foul play is suspected.

His parents, John and Flavia Tsialas, took out a full-page newspaper ad announcing a $10,000 reward for anyone who has answers. “We just want the truth,” his father told CBS News.

The fraternity party Antonio attended was one where alcohol was allegedly being served. The fraternity house is 1 mile from the gorge, which can be a five-minute drive or a 25-minute walk. The gorge is surrounded by several narrow hiking paths covered with rocks, which become very slippery in the near-freezing temperatures. A part of the gorge is also heavily shaded by trees, making it difficult to navigate during the day, and especially at night. The path takes you right down to the water.

The university has suspended the fraternity. In a statement, Phi Kappa Psi offered its "deepest condolences" and said the "members continue to work with police."

