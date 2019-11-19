SpongeBob Voice Tom Kenny to Star in Musical Version on Nickelodeon

It’s the best day ever for Tom Kenny, the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants.

“I got to be in a Broadway musical!” the actor exclaimed to InsideEdition.com from his audio recording studio in Burbank, California.

Kenny will make his big stage debut in 'SpongeBob the Musical: Live on Stage!' The musical will air simultaneously on Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons Dec. 7 in honor of SpongeBob’s 20th anniversary.

“'SpongeBob' has taken me so many places and into so many weird nooks and crannies,” Kenny said about being a part of this special event.

Kenny will fill the beloved role of Patchy the Pirate, who he plays in the cartoon show as well. He'll be performing the original Sara Bareilles song “Poor Pirates.”

“Patchy the Pirate ... was in the Broadway musical being played by a very talented actor names Jon Rua. But for this film version, they let me be Patchy.” Rua previously starred in "Hamilton" with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

It features nearly the entire cast of the original Broadway company, including Ethan Slater in the title role.

“One of the coolest iterations of 'SpongeBob' has been the Broadway musical,” he said of the show that earned a collective 12 Tony Award nominations.

Why has SpongeBob remained a huge part of pop culture all these years?

InsideEdition.com will take a look at the cartoon sponge's ever-growing popularity in an upcoming In Depth feature, taking a behind the scenes tour of where the cartoon creations happen.

