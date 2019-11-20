Cow, Camel and Donkey Accidentally Reenact Nativity Scene on Kansas Road

The holidays are right around the corner, and a camel, a cow, and a donkey in Kansas definitely got the memo.

After the three animals were spotted walking along the road together in what looked like a nativity scene, the Goddard Police Department posted about the trio on their Facebook page to see if anyone might know the animals' owners.

“Does anyone know the owners of these three friends traveling together (towards a Northern star) just East of Goddard?” the department wrote. “If we cannot locate the owner, we may be halfway towards a live nativity this Christmas season. Please call 911 if you can help.”

UPDATE- The Owner has been located. Does anyone know the owners of these three friends traveling together (towards a... Posted by Goddard Police Department on Sunday, November 17, 2019

People shared plenty of jokes about the animals in the department’s comment section.

"Their names were faith, hope, and love," one commenter wrote.

"Someone took their nativity scene a little too far this year!" another poster chimed in.

Eventually, the owner, an employee at the nearby Tanganyika Wildlife Park, came forward and was reunited with the animals, police said.

RELATED STORIES

Cops Find 3 Children, 245 Animals in Home in 'Deplorable Conditions'

Thousands of Animals Are Stepping Up to the Scales at London Zoo

Zoo Animals Cool Off With Popsicles During Italy's Heat Wave