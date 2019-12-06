Tips for Managing Stress This Holiday Season

The holidays can be the busiest and most stressful time of the year. So Inside Edition teamed up with RxSaver by RetailMeNot and its medical expert, Dr. Holly Phillips, for tips on staying calm and healthy this December.

Do less and enjoy more, Phillips says. "To do" lists can explode around the holidays, but before anything makes it onto the list, think about two things: Does it really have to be done right now, and can it be done by someone else? If you can, delegate the task. That should help make the list shorter.

Also, focus on gratitude, Phillips says. Research shows that people who feel grateful are less stressed out.



Finally, de-stress your holiday travel. Make a list of what you’ll need to pack. If you take medications, plan ahead so that you’ll have enough for each day you’re away — plus a few extra, in case of emergencies. And, to make sure you’re getting the lowest prices on your prescription drugs, use RxSaver, a website and app that shows you the lowest retail prices at pharmacies in your neighborhood. Just put in your drug name and choose from a list of prices and save up to 80%.

