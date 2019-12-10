History Made as 4 Pageant Winners Are All Black Women for First Time

Black girl magic is in full effect in four of the top beauty pageants this year.

The crowns for Miss America, Miss USA, Miss Teen USA all went to black women, and now added to the list is the new Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, from South Africa.

Tunzi, 26, took home the crown on Dec. 8, and she knows what her win means for representation of women of color.

"I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me - with my kind of skin and my kind of hair - was never considered to be beautiful. I think it is time that stops today,” Tunzi told Inside Edition.

She joins the ranks of the women who hold the 2019 titles: Miss America Nia Franklin, Miss USA Chelsie Kryst, and Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris.

While black women have worn each of the crowns before, it's never been in the same year. It marks a moment in history.

Of her previous win, Nia Franklin told E! News that she “hoped people will see beauty in a different way and know that beauty can be diverse really across the world.”

Tunzi also took to Instagram to express her joy about the momentous accomplishment.

“Tonight a door was opened and I could not be more grateful to have been the one to have walked through it,” Tunzi wrote.

“May every little girl who witnessed this moment forever believe in the power of her dreams and may they see their faces reflected in mine.”

RELATED STORIES

Tyler Perry Makes History as First Black Person to Own Major Film Studio

4 Antiguans Are 1st Black Women's Rowing Team to Cross Atlantic Ocean

5-Year-Old Dresses Up as Historical Black Women for Black History Month Photo Series