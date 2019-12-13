San Antonio Rehab Center Uses Llamas to Help Comfort Patients

Llamas are spreading holiday comfort and joy to the folks at the Stockdale residence and rehab center outside San Antonio, Texas.

One man at the center, Michael, was disabled in a car accident. He finds it soothing to brush them.

Carol Tutledge raises the llamas on her farm and told Inside Edition that “people’s hearts melt” around them.

Zoe, 15, got hooked on llama therapy after researching a school project.

“I concluded that 66% of the time the patients’ blood pressure was actually lowered after they'd been with the llamas,” she said. “The people were more alert and just happier after visiting with the llamas.”

The llamas will even make house calls to some patients.

