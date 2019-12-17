What's It Like to Sleep in a Pod Next to a Bunch of Strangers

Podshare is a new way to beat the high cost of living and Inside Edition met with some residents in Los Angeles who are calling the capsules home.

“I loved it so much, I wanted to stay and extra month,” resident Ashley Marcoux told Inside Edition.

Elvina Beck founded Podshare and told Inside Edition that “there is no privacy allowed. You see me. I see you. We establish trust.”

Podshare is sort of like a co-ed dorm but for adults. There are also three bathrooms, a large backyard and community spaces and a stocked kitchen.

“The hardest part I would say probably the privacy at times, but it was just like the perfect location and also the perfect price,” Marcoux told Inside Edition.

Jeff Liguori has stayed at a Podshare in Venice Beach for one week. He says sleeping in a bunk, with no privacy, is no problem.

“It’s big enough,” he said. “I need a place to sleep and a place to put my clothes and there is plenty of space.”

A one-night stay will set you back $50. One month costs a little over $1,000, which is a cheap rent in cities like New York City.

