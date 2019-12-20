Texas Mom Heidi Broussard's Body Believed to Be Found Near Surviving Newborn Daughter: Report

The body of a Texas mom who last week went missing with her two-week-old baby may have been found in a car trunk not far from a home where the infant child was found alive, according to multiple news reports.

Heidi Broussard, 33, is believed to have been found dead Thursday night in Jersey Village, an area not far from Houston, the missing woman’s mother, Tammy Broussard, told NBCNews.

Tammy said police told her the medical examiner still needed to confirm the identity of the body reportedly found. She noted police told her that her newborn granddaughter, Margot Carey, was found in good condition in a nearby home.

The baby was reportedly taken to the hospital to be examined, but no further details were released.

Police have not confirmed the information released by Heidi’s mom.

At least one person has been taken in custody in connection with the case, ABC 13 reported.

Heidi, a mother of two, was last seen on Dec. 12 when she dropped off her 6-year-old son at elementary school in Austin. Her fiancé, Shane Carey, told Fox 7 that he last saw Heidi when she left that morning and then talked to her on the phone for the last time around 8 a.m.

He said that when he realized that no one had spoken to her all day and she hadn’t picked her son up from school, he filed a police report that evening.

“The only thing gone is her, the baby, her keys and her cell phone,” he told reporters. “Not knowing what to do is the hardest part. I don’t know where she’s at, I don’t know if she’s suffering. I’m helpless and that’s the worst feeling in the world.”

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation has been asked to call Austin police's tip line at 512-974-5100.

