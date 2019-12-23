These Cows In Christmas Sweaters Are the Best Thing You'll See This Holiday Season

Have yourself a moo-y little Christmas.

That's the message behind these adorable photos of dairy cows dressed in colorful holiday sweaters.

Dairy farmer Becky Houze dressed up her cows to promote tourism in Jersey, one of the Channel Islands between England and France.

Carol, Holly, Mary, Noelle and Mariah Dairy all donned their Christmas best for the fun photo shoot.

The results might just be the cutest thing you'll see this holiday season.

Check out the video above for more.

