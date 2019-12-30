Have You Seen Harley Dilly? Nationwide Search Ensues for Missing 14-Year-Old Boy

The search is intensifying for a 14-year-old Ohio boy, who has been missing for more than week.

Harley Dilly was last seen leaving for school in Port Clinton Dec. 20. The teen was captured on surveillance footage walking his normal route between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. that morning, authorities said.

Although police previously said they were treating Harley's disappearance case as a runaway situation, on Christmas, they said they were "concerned for his safety." The FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children have since joined the search for Harley, which has expanded beyond just Ohio and is now considered a nationwide effort.

Harley’s mom, Heather Dilly, took to social media to plead with her son to come home.

“Harley if you see this...please please come home, call someone, let us know you are alive and safe,” Dilly wrote on Facebook. “ I leave my door open and stare outside looking at the road, the alley, the cars going by.

“You've been gone and NO one has seen you...where are you? Momma loves you... every night I sit on couch and try to stay awake for you... Just come home. Please,” she continued.

No information indicates Harley was abducted or injured in any way, police said.

Harley is 4-foot-9 and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing glasses, grey sweatpants, a maroon "puffy" jacket and black sneakers, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on Harley’s disappearance is being asked to call the Port Clinton Police Department at (419)734-312. A $7,000 reward is being offered for the boy’s safe return.

A press conference is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

