Heidi Broussard's Close Friend Who Allegedly Kidnapped Her Baby to Testify in Court

A woman linked to the death of Texas mother Heidi Broussard is set to appear in court this week after the mom was laid to rest over the weekend.

Magen Fieramusca, an alleged close friend of Broussard, has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and tampering with a corpse after the 33-year-old mother of two was found slain in the trunk of a car earlier this month.

Broussard and her 3-week-old daughter, Margot, went missing on Dec. 12 after she dropped her 6-year-old son, Silas, off to elementary school in Austin, Texas. Her husband, Shane Carey, reported her missing that night after no one had heard from her.

On Dec. 19, Broussard’s body was found in the trunk of a car in the Houston area and baby Margot was found alive in a home on the same property, police said. Broussard had been strangled to death, according to authorities.

Fieramusca was a very close to the family, Broussard's mother, Tammy Broussard, told People.

"She was supposedly Heidi’s friend for a long time,” Tammy said. “Heidi had so many friends. Everybody loved her. We thought Magen loved her too. But evidently that wasn’t the case. She wanted Margo, is what she wanted.”

Tammy claimed that she wasn't always so sure of Fieramusca.

"I was uneasy with her, and I had [been] from the beginning of her friendship with Heidi," she said.

Authorities claim that Fieramusca had been acting pregnant for a while before Broussard’s death as a plan to kidnap Broussard’s newborn baby.

Margot has since been returned to her family after a DNA test.

No one has been charged for killing Broussard, but police also said another person, who has not identified, has been arrested in connection with the case.

Broussard was laid to rest on Saturday at a service in Louisiana. Her two children and husband were present.

Family friend Rachel Powell told CBS Austin that Broussard was loved by many people.

“She had that kind of charisma about her. She walked into a room, and she would just light up the room,” Powell said. “To know that someone could hurt someone so loving, it hurts.”

