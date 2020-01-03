Golden Globes 2020: Here Are the Nominees

The 77th annual Golden Globes is set to kick off this Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California. British Comedian Ricky Gervais will be this year’s host. It will be his fifth time hosting, and he has confirmed this will be his last run heading the ceremony.

The award ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC at 8 p.m.

Here is a list of some of the top categories and their nominees:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

"The Irishman"

"1917"

"Joker"

"Marriage Story"

"The Two Popes"

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Dolemite Is My Name"

"Knives Out"

"Once Upon A Time...in Hollywood"

"Rocketman "

Best Performance by and Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Scarlett Johansson

Saoirse Ronan

Cynthia Erivo

Charlize Theron

Renee Zellweger

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Jonathan Pryce

Christian Bale

Antonio Banderas

Adam Driver

Joaquin Phoenix

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina ("The Farewell")

Ana de Armas ("Knives Out")

Cate Blanchett ("Where’d You Go, Bernadette")

Beanie Feldstein ("Booksmart")

Emma Thompson ("Late Night")

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig ("Knives Out")

Roman Griffin Davis ("Jojo Rabbit")

Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")

Taron Egerton ("Rocketman")

Eddie Murphy ("Dolemite Is My Name")

Best Television Series – Drama

"Big Little Lies" (HBO)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"Killing Eve" (BBC America)

"The Morning" Show (Apple TV Plus)

"Succession" (HBO)

