Jillian Michaels Doubles Down After Getting Heat for Lizzo 'Diabetes' Jab

Fitness trainer Jillian Michaels has doubled-down on her "diabetes" comment about singer Lizzo.

"There are serious health consequences that come with obesity — heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name only a few," Michaels posted Thursday on her Instagram account, one day after she was accused of "fat shaming" Lizzo for asking "Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter" Why aren't we celebrating her music? Cause it ain't gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes."

The former host of NBC's weight loss show, "The Biggest Loser," made her initial remarks on BuzzFeed News' morning show Wednesday.

Lizzo, who proudly displays her figure, did not respond directly to Michaels. But she did post "This is my life. I have done nothing wrong," on her Instagram page Wednesday.

