Here's Why Divorces Spike in January

We all know January is the most popular month for people who want to lose weight, but the start of the new year is also synonymous with the loss of something else: spouses.

January has been dubbed "divorce month" because so many couples decide to end their marriages, attorney Kelly Chang Rickert told Inside Edition, noting divorce filings always tick up at the start of the year.

Google searches for the word “divorce” also peak the first week of January.

Experts say the reason behind the uptick in divorces in January is because some couples want to have one more holiday season as a family, especially if they have children.

To learn more about the phenomena, and about one woman’s experience with it in particular, watch the video above.

