'School of Rock' Cast and Kids: Where Are They Now?

In 2003, "School of Rock" debuted at No. 1 and was a hit with both critics and moviegoers. Comedian Jack Black, as the spastic and elastic Dewey Finn, starred as a wannabe music star who ends up teaching a bunch of fifth-graders at an exclusive, private school.

The film grossed $131 million around the world and cost only $35 million to make. The madcap musical-of-sorts was the highest-grossing music-themed comedy until 2015, when it was surpassed by "Pitch Perfect 2."

A stage musical with a score by Andrew Lloyd Weber followed in 2015, and a "School of Rock" Nickelodeon TV series ran from 2016 to 2018.

But it's the precocious film cast, led by Black and actress Joan Cusack, that seemed to stick most in the minds of fans. That and the fact that the director behind the film, Richard Linklater, is the creative mind responsible for "Dazed and Confused," and later, "Boyhood."

Since its release, fans have rewatched it, and watched it with their children. The cast continues to get together for reunions and impromptu concerts. Some are still in the entertainment business. Some have left it behind.

Here is a look at the kids and adults who starred in the movie, and where they are now.

Jack Black

IMDb

The comedian and actor has continued to work in films and TV since his breakout role in "School of Rock," appearing in the "Kung Fu Panda" and "Jumanji" series. He's also provided voices for video games, including "BrokenAge" and "Goosebumps: Night of Scares." In 2011, Black was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in the independent film "Bernie." Directed again by Linklater, "Bernie" is a dark comedy about a true-life, small town resident who is liked by everyone, including a rich and nasty widow played by Shirley MacLaine, who ends up dead at the hands of Black's character.

Black's just completed the latest installment of the "Jumanji" series, "The Next Level," according to IMDb.

Joan Cusack

IMDb/Getty

The veteran actress portrayed Rosalie "Roz" Mullins, the tightly wound and kind of goofy headmistress. She calls Ned Schneebly (played by Mike White, who also wrote the screenplay) and instead gets his roommate, Dewey, the ne'er do well and would-be rock star who jumps at the chance to earn some money by accepting Mullins' offer to be a substitute teacher.

Thus establishes the film's plot line: As Dewey impersonates Schneebly as a fill-in instructor, he motivates his new charges to form at rock band, complete with roadies and security staff.

Cusack's character likewise evolves, by channeling her inner Stevie Nicks and getting a little loose. The actress, who already had been twice nominated for an Academy Award (Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Working Girl" in 1988 and "In & Out" in 1997), carried on with successful roles.

She was the voice of cowgirl Jessie in the "Toy Story" film franchise, and earned an Emmy in 2015 for her portrayal of the long-suffering Sheila in "Shameless."

Mike White

IMDb/Getty

The actor, writer and producer penned "School of Rock" for friend and former business partner Jack Black, so the latter could play his favorite rock music on film. White also played Ned Schneebly in the film, Dewey's shlub of a roommate.

White had already gained critical praise for writing "Chuck & Buck" in 2000, and "The Good Girl," which starred Jennifer Aniston and a young Jake Gyllenhaal in 2002. After "School of Rock," White made his directorial debut with "Year of the Dog" in 2007, starring Molly Shannon as a woman who goes from having a single dog to becoming an animal rights activist.

After receiving a pitch from actress Laura Dern, White co-created, directed, wrote and appeared in "Enlightened," an HBO series that ran for two seasons and earned Dern a Golden Globe in 2012.

Last year, he was the runner-up on "Survivor: David vs. Goliath."

Miranda Cosgrove

IMDb

A child actor who appeared in television commercials, Cosgrove's first screen role was as Summer Hathaway, the straight-laced student who initially dismisses Dewey, but then comes to respect him as she pours her heart into her job as the school rock band's manager.

In 2007, Cosgrove starred in her own TV series, "iCarly" on Nickelodeon. She reportedly became one of the highest paid child TV actors, earning $180,000 per episode for the the five years she appeared on the show. She sang several songs on the "iCarly" soundtrack and went on to release two solo albums.

She voiced the character of Margo in "Despicable Me" and two sequels. In 2012, she enrolled in the University of Southern California. She continues to act and recently completed a sci-fi movie.

Joey Gaydos

IMBd/Facebook

Gaydos played Zack "Zack-Attack" Mooneyham, who became lead guitarist of the rock band much to his father's displeasure. In real life, Gaydos began plucking at guitar strings when he was 3. After filming the movie, he launched his music career and released a debut album in 2004.

He continued playing and formed a band called Stereo Jane. According to IMDb, Gaydos didn't act again professionally. In 2015, he appeared at reunion for the film's cast and crew and performed with several ex-band members including Jack Black.

Earlier this year, he was arrested and charged with two counts of grand theft for allegedly stealing guitars from several Florida stores. He has pleaded not guilty and the case is ongoing.

Caitlin Hale

IMDb/Facebook

Hale played Marta, whom Dewey also called "Blondie," the pig-tailed imp who was one of three back-up singers in the band. She already had some acting experience after appearing on the popular Nickelodeon series "Blue's Clues." After "School of Rock," Hale played a small role in Julie Taymor's "Across the Universe" in 2007.

She attended college in Arizona and Florida, obtaining her degree in journalism and public relations. She has also trained to become a sonogram technician, and posts photos of herself performing them to her Instagram account. She has appeared and performed at reunions of the film's cast and crew.

Aleisha Allen

IMDb/Facebook

Allen played choir member Alicia, but Dewey simply referred to her as "Brace Face" because of the hardware on her teeth. Precocious, and prone to cursing, Alicia's lines included, "I say we get out of here and play the damned show!" As well as "Get outta here, stupid ass."

Allen, too, appeared in "Blue's Clues," and continued acting for a while after "School of Rock," appearing in such films as "Are We There Yet?" and "Are We Done Yet?" Her last film, according to IMDb, was "You're Nobody 'til Somebody Kills You" in 2012.

She went to college, earned degrees in speech pathology and now serves clients in California, according to her social media accounts.

RELATED STORIES

Missing Teen Reconnects With Family Thanks to Music Video Featuring Gallant

How Inside Edition's Lisa Guerrero Became a Bonafide Country Music Star

Divers and Snorklers Rock Out to Underwater Music Festival