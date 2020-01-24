Ding Dong Ditch Prank Leads to Death of 3 Teens

The prank ding dong ditch turned tragic for three teens after cops say they were intentionally run off the road by the homeowner.

Jacob Iivascu, Drake Ruiz and Daniel Hawkins, all 16, of Riverside County, California, were all killed. Three other teens survived the Sunday crash, including the driver, who says they were horrified when Anurag Chandry began chasing them in his car and then rammed them.

Cops say they believe Chandry intentionally struck the teens' car, causing the driver to lose control. Chandry, who is charged with murder, appeared in court and showed no emotion. He has not entered a plea, is being held without bail and will be arraigned next month.

The game involves a person ringing someone's doorbell and running away.

