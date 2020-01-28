Fotis Dulos, Accused of Killing Wife Jennifer, in Critical Condition After Apparent Suicide Attempt

Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut husband accused of killing his estranged wife, Jennifer, was in in critical condition Tuesday following an apparent suicide attempt at his sprawling home, according to police.

The 52-year-old contractor was being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning at UConn Health, according to Farmington Police Lt. Tim McKenzie, who held a brief news conference outside the Dulos mansion.

Police arrived at the home about noon, after being asked to conduct a welfare check on Dulos after he failed to show up for a court appearance, McKenzie said. Officers looked through a window and saw Dulos sitting inside a vehicle parked in the garage. He was in obvious distress, McKenzie said.

He was pulled outside, where paramedics began CPR as news helicopters hovered above. Dulos' attorney said he had a faint pulse while being transported to the hospital.

While no specific details were provided on Dulos' condition, loss of consciousness after carbon monoxide poisoning can indicate severe exposure, according to Mayo Clinic. And depending on the degree of severity, CO2 poisoning can result in permanent brain damage, possibly life-threatning cardiac complications and death.

Authorities declined comment on whether Dulos left a note, saying it was too early in the investigation to comment. A gag order has been issued in Dulos' ongoing murder case.

Dulos was supposed to attend a noon court hearing Tuesday on whether his $6 million bail would be revoked. He was charged in January with capital murder and felony kidnapping. His former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 44, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Jennifer Dulos, 50, disappeared May 24 after dropping her five children at school. She hasn't been seen since. The couple were mired in a bitter battle over custody of their kids.

