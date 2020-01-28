Stephanie Parze's Family Says Boys Who Found Her Body Are 'Angels'

Stephanie Parze’s family said they are “devastated” after the 25-year-old’s body was found Sunday in New Jersey, but they are praising the young boys who discovered her body.

Her remains were found by two teenage boys in the woods in Old Bridge, and Stephanie's father called the teens "two angels."

“It goes without saying that our family is devastated,” Parze said during a press conference, “However, Stephanie is home. She’s coming home at last, right where she belongs. We have God to thank for that."

Prosecutors also announced Monday that Stephanie's ex-boyfriend, John Ozbilgen, had admitted to killing her in his note he left after taking his own life two months ago.

Stephanie had been missing since Oct. 30, and police had already identified Ozbilgen as a person of interest.

“In the note, Ozbilgen stated that he had had enough and he could not do life in prison,” Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said at a press conference Monday.

Although Ozbilgen confessed to the crime, prosecutors said he didn’t disclose in his note where he disposed of Stephanie’s remains.

On the night of her disappearance, Parze ate dinner with her parents and kissed them goodbye, saying she was headed home to her house in Freehold Township. She then sent her mom a snapchat photo of herself, but then she wasn’t heard from again.

Ozbilgen, a 29-year-old stockbroker, was accused of domestic violence by Parze in September. He also spent time in jail for an unrelated child pornography charge shortly before he hung himself in his garage.

The coroner’s office has not released Parze’s cause of death yet.

