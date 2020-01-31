Idaho Siblings JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan Still Missing as Mom Fails to Show Children to Police by Deadline

The mother of missing Idaho siblings Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan has missed the court-ordered Thursday deadline to show authorities the children are still alive, officials said.

Lori Vallow Daybell's 7-year-old son JJ, who is adopted and has autism, and 17-year-old daughter Tylee, have not been seen alive since Sept. 23.

“I can’t say for sure what’s going to happen next,” JJ’s grandmother Kay Woodcock told reporters at a press conference shortly after the deadline passed. “I’d love to know where those kids are and I think all of America wants to know where they are. … How do you not know where your child is? How do you not have them for four months?”

The 46-year-old mom, who has reportedly previously claimed to be a god, may now be subject to civil or criminal contempt of the court, authorities said.

The case, which has sparked national interest, began when Lori and her fifth husband Chad Daybell, who is a Mormon writer, were served a court order in Princeville, a city on the island of Kauai, Hawaii on Saturday by the Kauai Police Department, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The investigation into the children's disappearance involves three suspicious deaths and questions about their mother and her new husband's "cult-like" religious beliefs, according to the children's grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock. The Woodcocks are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the missing siblings. They have also launched a website, FindJJandTylee.com, to help collect leads.

JJ has brown hair and brown eyes, is 4-feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has autism and "may be in need of medical attention," according to authorities. Tylee Ryan has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5-feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Lori Vallow Daybell unenrolled JJ from school Sept. 24 and never reported the children missing, according to police. Authorities performed a welfare check on the family's home Nov. 26 after being contacted by other family members. The Rexburg Police Department announced their search for JJ and Tylee Dec. 20, the day after Chad and Lori Daybell were named persons of interest in their disappearance. Neither have been arrested, nor have they been charged with a crime.

An attorney for the couple, Sean Bartholick, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from InsideEdition.com.

“Chad Daybell was a loving husband and has the support of his children in this matter," Bartholick said a statement on behalf of the couple on Dec. 23. "Lori Daybell is a devoted mother and resents assertions to the contrary. We look forward to addressing the allegations once they have moved beyond speculation and rumor."

Bartholick reportedly has said he does not have any information about the children's whereabouts.

Anyone with information regarding the children's whereabouts or welfare is asked to contact the department at 1-208-359-3000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-THE-LOST, the Rexburg Police Department said.

