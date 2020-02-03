Billie Eilish Slams Impersonators, Asks Them to Stop: 'You Make Me Look Bad'

Billie Eilish is pleading with fans to stop impersonating her after videos surfaced of lookalike pranksters causing pandemonium in public.



"Please stop doing this, s---," Eilish wrote in an Instagram story. The message was featured alongside screenshots of someone dressed in her signature style of baggy clothes and surrounded by bodyguards. "It is not safe for you and it is mean to the people who don't know any better. You make me look bad."

Her post continues with screenshots of YouTube search results showing dozens of impostor videos. In one of them, an excited fan approaches a person dressed in a green puffy jacket, green baggy shorts and sunglasses with a crowd of people gathered around her.



"Oh my god. Billie, Billie! Thank you so much. You're awesome," the fan says. But the person she was trying to take a selfie with wasn't the real Billie.



Eilish's plea ends with a dig at the style choices of one prankster wearing long gray socks and black sneakers. "Also soooo disrespectful that you'd go out pretending to be me wearing THIS," Eilish said.



The pop star snagged a whopping five awards including Song of the Year at the Grammys last Sunday.



