Boy Reads to Shelter Dogs Waiting to Be Adopted

A 10-year-old boy has found an adorable way to comfort dogs waiting to be adopted.



Fourth grader Evan Bisnaud visits animal shelters with his mom and reads books to dogs needing a little bit of extra attention.



"I know some of these dogs are scared, so I read to them to help them feel comfortable," Evan told Inside Edition.



In one video, a nervous pooch curls up and falls asleep after Evan reads a bedtime story.



Not only is it an adorable sight, it's also for a good cause. With over 1 million cats and dogs put down in shelters every year, volunteering to help dogs get adopted could save their lives, according to ASPCA.

RELATED STORIES

Brides Ditch Bouquets For Adorable Shelter Puppies in Wedding Ceremony

Volunteer Moves In With Dog Who's Been at Shelter for Over 400 Days

Woman Adopts 2 Dogs Who Have Been at Animal Shelter the Longest