We Put the Blue Diamond Nonstick Pan to the Test

The commercial for it seems incredible: a pan that nothing sticks to. With the Blue Diamond nonstick pan, eggs slide right off and torched candy apple coating comes off in seconds, according to the commercial.

So does the Blue Diamond pan live up to its ad? Inside Edition Chief Investigative Correspondent Lisa Guerrero put it to the test with the help of celebrity chef and author of the new book "Rocco’s Keto Comfort Food Diet" Rocco DiSpirito.

Just like the commercial, they didn’t use any oil or butter.

First, they fried an egg on a normal pan and the Blue Diamond pan.

"In a pan like this, that claims it has a really great nonstick surface, it shouldn't stick at all," DiSpirito said.

But when they did it, the egg not only stuck to the regular pan but also to the Blue Diamond pan. It was nothing like the commercial.

"It's not moving around on its own," DiSpirito said.

"This is not what it shows in the commercial," Guerrero added.

Next was the cheese test. DiSpirito put a good helping of cheddar cheese in the pans and turned up the stove. Did it work like the commercial and just slide right off?

"Cheese is notoriously very sticky, very difficult to get out of the pan," DiSpirito said.

On the regular pan, the cheese sticks. But when we tried the Blue Diamond, it slid right off.

"Hey, it worked!" Guerrero said.

"That's pretty amazing," DiSpirito added.

In the commercial, extremely sticky candy apple coating slides right off.

"We're going to completely burn it," Guerrero said of testing the candy.

"Burn it from the top and bottom," DiSpirito said.

The candy ended up sliding out pretty well.

"That's pretty close to what it looks like in the commercial," Guerrero said.

Guerrero's favorite part of the commercial is the melting of plastic utensils. Did it work the same way for us?

"Oh, oh wait, that's not like the commercial," Guerrero said of the melted plastic.

"No, that's not what happened in the commercial," DiSpirito said.

And finally, the hammer test. In the commercial, the regular pan dents when hit with the hammer. But the Blue Diamond doesn't. So we took a hammer to the Blue Diamond pan.

Guerrero gave it a whack.

"Ouch, I felt that," DiSpirito said.

She dented the Blue Diamond pan.

"This pan is out of commission," DiSpirito said.

So what did the celebrity chef think about the pan?

"I think that as a piece of cookware, performed really well. It has a great nonstick surface. It's a delightful pan. Probably works really well for the average home cook. Compared to some of the claims on the commercial, doesn't match all of them exactly," DiSpirito said.

The makers of the Blue Diamond responded with the following statement: "We stand behind the Blue Diamond brand 100%. Blue Diamond cookware has delighted customers everywhere, so much so that it has over one thousand 5 star reviews since launching in 2018. It’s diamond-infused ceramic nonstick coating is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead and cadmium, making it a great choice for home chefs. We always recommend following the product’s instructions for use & care, including using a little bit of oil or butter for best results. Blue Diamond is also backed by a manufacturer’s warranty."

RELATED STORIES

What This Dad Had to Say After Man Asks Him 'Why Didn't You Stay in Mexico' at Son's School

Why Jay-Z and Beyonce Didn't Stand During Super Bowl National Anthem

Tips on How to Nail Your First Day on the Job