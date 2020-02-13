Faye Swetlik, Missing 6-Year-Old Girl, Found Dead in South Carolina

Faye Marie Swetlik, the South Carolina 6-year-old who had been missing since Monday, has been found dead, along with the body of an unidentified adult male, according to authorities.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart, that we are announcing that we have found the body, that the coroner has identified as Faye Marie Swetlik," said Cayce Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove in a Thursday afternoon news conference. "We are now treating the case as a homicide."



Faye vanished Monday afternoon, prompting a massive, multi-day search by hundreds of officials. The FBI also joined the investigation into her disappearance.



Faye was last seen getting off her school bus.



Earlier Thursday, Cayce officials released video of two unfamiliar vehicles seen in Faye's Churchill Heights neighborhood and said they hoped to identify and interview the occupants.

Officials did not say where Faye was found. At the end of the press conference, Snellgrove said searchers also found a man's body in the child's neighborhood.



No arrests have been made, and police said there is no threat to the community.

If the public has any information to help the investigation, they are asked to call 1-803-205-4444.



No other information was immediately available.

