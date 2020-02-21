Missing Idaho Kids Case: Lori Vallow Arrested in Hawaii

Police have arrested the mother of two missing Idaho children in Hawaii, nearly five months to the day they were last seen.

Lori Vallow, 46, also known as Lori Daybell, was charged with two counts of felony desertion of a child in the disappearance of her son, Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and daughter, Tylee Ryan, 17, announced Rob Wood, prosecuting attorney for Madison County in Idaho.

Vallow also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime, and contempt, Wood said in a statement. The maximum sentence on each count of desertion of a child is 14 years in prison.

Vallow was arrested by the Kaua'i Police Department on Thursday. Lori has been living on the island of Kaua'i with her fifth husband, Chad Daybell. Chad has not been arrested or charged with a crime and both have denied any wrongdoing.

"First of all, we wish to thank the public for the massive outpouring of concern regarding this case," Kaua'i Chief of Police Todd G. Raybuck said in a statement. "We also want to thank everyone for their patience while investigators worked diligently to comprehensively gather everything they needed in order to obtain this arrest warrant."

Vallow is being held on $5 million bond at the Kaua'i Police Department Detention Facility pending extradition back to Idaho. Vallow will have a hearing during which she can waive or fight her extradition to Idaho, according to the Kaua'i Police Department. A date for the hearing has not yet been set.

JJ and Tylee were last seen Sept. 23 in Rexburg, Idaho, and authorities have repeatedly said that Lori has not helped police in their search for her missing children. The Kaua'i Police Department said "there is no indication [the children] are on Kaua'i," adding that Vallow does not face any charges in Hawaii.

Sean Bartholick, the couple's attorney, did not immediately respond to InsideEdition.com's request for comment Friday morning.

