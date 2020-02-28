Dad of 'Most Beautiful Twins' Gets Bone Marrow Transplant After Instagram Plea

Thousands of people around the country responded to a plea from "the most beautiful twins in the world" to find the perfect bone marrow match for their dad, who had been diagnosed with leukemia and lymphoma.

But it turns out, the match he needed was much closer to home.

Kevin Clements, 39, is the father of famous nine-year-old twins Ava Marie and Leah Rose. Last December, they put out a call to their massive Instagram following, extending far beyond their Orange County, Calif., home, for people to register as potential donors with DKMS, an international organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders.

Thousands responded, but he ended up finding a match in his brother, Chris.

"All I have to do is lay in bed for four hours and I save his life," Chris said. "I will do anything for him."

The transplant took place at City of Hope National Medical Center in Duarte, just outside of Los Angeles, and Inside Edition was there to capture the big day. Three weeks later, Kevin was cleared to leave the hospital.

He’ll undergo tests next month to find if the transplant worked. Meanwhile, he’s enjoying time with his family.

The thousands who responded to the twins' call won't go to waste. According to DKMS, those who participate in donor drives are added to a national registry where any patient searching for a donor can find their perfect match. To register as a donor, click here.

