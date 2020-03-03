Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' to Learn Some Deputies Allegedly Shared Photos of Helicopter Crash Site

Vanessa Bryant is "absolutely devastated" over allegations that Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies shared photographs of the helicopter crash site where her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna perished along with seven others in January.

"We are demanding that those responsible for the alleged actions face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light," her attorney Gary C. Robb wrote in a statement Bryant posted to her Instagram.

According to published reports, the scandal unfolded after a deputy trainee went to a bar and attempted to impress a woman by showing her gruesome photos of the remains. A bartender reportedly overheard the conversation and then filed a complaint.

Bryant said she had personally went to the sheriff's department on the day of the crash to request the area be restricted to protect it from inappropriate photos.

The Los Angeles Times first reported allegations that deputies were sharing graphic photographs taken at the scene.

"Deputies were ordered to report to the sheriff's station and told that if they came clean and deleted the photos, they would not face any discipline," the Times reported.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department announced it is investigating, adding that it is "deeply disturbed" even at the thought deputies would engage in such an insensitive act.

RELATED STORIES

Vanessa Bryant Breaks Her Silence in Wake of Husband Kobe and Daughter Gianna's Deaths

Girls Who Were to Play Against Gianna Bryant Day She Died Want to Honor Her in Basketball

Inside Edition Retraces Kobe Bryant's Last Flight Looking for Answers