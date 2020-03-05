Deborah Norville, Longest Sitting Anchor on a Daily TV News Show, Celebrates 25 Years at Inside Edition

She's anchored the show from a hospital maternity ward after giving birth, spent five days in the toughest jail in America and even starred in a music video for a catchy pop song.

Deborah Norville has worn many hats over the years as anchor of Inside Edition, but she is perhaps best known for giving viewers an up-close and personal look at the biggest news stories of our time.

Twenty-five years after her first show, Norville's prolific career is being celebrated by counterparts all over the industry.

"Honestly, what a rare accomplishment in this crazy TV business," said CNN correspondent Brian Stelter.

The anchors of the "Today Show," where Norville once worked, also had congratulatory messages.

"Congratulations on your anniversary at Inside Edition," said Savannah Guthrie.

"Way to go. Congrats Deborah," said Craig Melvin, as he blew a kiss.

"And if you want, here's to another 25," said Al Roker.

Other well-wishers included Rachael Ray, Vanna White, Gayle King, Wendy Williams, Norah O'Donnell, Dr. Mehmet Oz, "Judge Judy" Sheindlin and hosts of "The Talk."

At the end of the tribute, Norville thanked the entire staff at Inside Edition.

"These 25 years wouldn't have been possible without all of you: the staff of Inside Edition. These are the guys and gals that get it on the air every single day."

Norville is the longest-serving anchor on a daily TV news program.

