A Royal Controversy? Harry and Meghan Don't Walk in Queen's Procession During Last Official Engagement

The farewell tour of Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan Markle is winding down in London, with the couple making their final appearance at Westminster Abbey for an annual service honoring the British commonwealth.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex came face-to-face with Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton for the first time publicly since the bombshell announcement that they would leave their royal duties, and it appears as though things were less friendly than in years past.

As William and Kate walked to their seats at Westminster Abbey, Meghan and Harry waved and said hello, but it doesn't look their greeting was reciprocated. It was a far cry from last year's event, where Meghan and Kate shared a warm hug.

And unlike previous years, both couples didn't walk in the queen's procession. Harry and Meghan did not walk reportedly at the request of the 93-year-old monarch, and William and Kate also pulled out at the last minute. The royal couples were seated upon the queen's arrival.

During the service, Meghan was seen bopping her head and singing along. Fears of the coronavirus were also present, and clergy wasn't allowed to shake hands.

The appearance capped off a jam-packed farewell tour for the future ex-royals, who are set to officials stop using their official titles at the end of the month.

"I think the trip has been an enormous success," said British TV personality Amanda Holden. "[Meghan's] appearance all weekend has been fantastic. Her smile. She's exuded confidence and strength — a massive support to Harry. It's that kind of warmth she brought, I think, what Princess Diana was very famous for and I'm sure what Harry also sees in Meghan is that kind of very human touch."

Over the weekend, Meghan dazzled in an all-red ensemble, matching Harry's uniform. Harry seemed overwhelmed with emotion as he got a roaring standing ovation before giving up his honorary military appointments, per the orders of the queen.

RELATED STORIES

4 Takeaways From Meghan Markle Documentary

Prince Harry Can Sing? And Other Royals' Hidden Talents

Why the Queen Is Cool With Meghan and Harry Going Away for Christmas