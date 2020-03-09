Natalia Bryant Honors Dad Kobe and Little Sister Gianna Before Her Winter Formal

Natalia Bryant honored her late father, Kobe, and sister, Gianna, before her winter formal by posing in front of a mural of the pair.

Vanessa Bryant shared the photo of her 17-year-old daughter in front of the painting of Kobe planting a kiss on Gianna’s head on Sunday to Instagram.

“❤️ my babies. Natalia. #winterformal,” Vanessa wrote.

Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26, along with seven other people.

Vanessa has uploaded several posts honoring Kobe and Gianna since their passing, including a video montage of moments with Gianna on the basketball court and Kobe coaching her.

“I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,” Vanessa wrote on Feb. 10. “I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong.”

Vanessa also spoke at the celebration of life service held for the pair at the Los Angeles Staples Center at the end of February.

"God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other," Vanessa said. "He had to bring them home to heaven together."

Last week, Vanessa’s attorneys released a statement about allegations that Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies shared images of the helicopter crash site and asked that an internal affairs investigation be opened.

“First responders should be trustworthy. It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s substation, other surrounding substations and LAFD would allegedly breach their duty,” the statement said.

The department also released a statement that said they were investigating.

Vanessa also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company, Island Express Helicopters, that owned the aircraft that carried Kobe and Gianna, claiming that the pilot, Ara Zobayan, didn’t properly monitor weather conditions before takeoff and that he didn’t operate the aircraft safely before the crash.

The company told People.com they have no comment about the pending litigation and called the deaths "tragic."

