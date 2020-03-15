Social Media Applauds China for Sending 9 Medical Workers to Italy With Supplies to Battle Coronavirus

Many are applauding nations coming together in light of COVID-19, as a team of Chinese doctors arrive in Italy, bringing with them much-needed medical equipment.

Nine medical staff aboard a charter China Eastern Airbus from Shanghai were welcomed by the Italian Red Cross Association upon their arrival to Rome Thursday night, according to Xinhua News Agency, China’s state-run publication.

Chen Haitao, deputy head of the hospital, explained they brought with them tons of equipment, including ventilators, monitors and defibrillators to care for patients in need of intensive care, Xinhua reported.

People on social media were quick to praise the medical workers, calling them brave for entering yet another hotbed for the coronavirus.

“They are the real heroes of 2020,” one person said.

Another wrote: “Thank you China! We are all brothers and sisters fighting this virus.”

"Let's hope this will not only defeat Covid19 but #racism and #xenophobia too," one woman's post read.

According to Xinhua News Agency, this is the third team they have sent internationally to battle the spreading pandemic. Medical teams were also deployed to Iran and Iraq, reports said.

