Evelyn Boswell's Grandmother Cited for Shoplifting at Walmart During Coronavirus Pandemic

The grandmother of slain baby Evelyn Boswell has been cited for shoplifting at a Tennessee Walmart along with her boyfriend, authorities said.

Angela Boswell, 42, and William McCloud, 33, approached a cash register with $45.02 worth of merchandise in a grocery cart, according to a Kingsport Police Department report. The couple failed to pay for the items and tried to leave the store when they were stopped by a loss prevention officer, police said.

Police issued both of them misdemeanor citations for shoplifting and said they had been banned for life from all Walmart properties.

Boswell and McCloud then left the store on foot, according to the report. Both also face theft charges in connection with the case of 15-month-old Evelyn, who was reported missing in February after relatives said they had not seen the baby in months.

Boswell and McCloud were arrested on Feb. 21 in North Carolina on fugitive warrants. They have been charged with theft over a car sought in the case, authorities said. The couple denied the allegations, saying they were given the vehicle and that the charges involve a misunderstanding.

Both were released on bond earlier this month. As a condition of their release, they were ordered to wear ankle monitors.

Baby Evelyn's remains were discovered March 6 in a shed on the property of Tommy Boswell Sr., the grandfather who reported her missing. He is the ex-husband of Angela Boswell, and has not been charged in connection with the child's disappearance and death.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said investigators were led to the site by new information on the case. The child's body was found with toys, diapers and was clad in a pink track suit and pink shoes. A cause of death has not been released.

The baby's 19-year-old mother, Megan "Maggie" Boswell, told investigators Evelyn was last seen wearing a pink track suit and pink shoes. Evelyn's mom was arrested Feb. 26 on charges of making false reports to law enforcement and remains in jail in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Since Evelyn's body was discovered, there have been no new details disclosed by authorities about her death.

