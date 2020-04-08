'Cabin Fever' During the Coronavirus Pandemic Is Real, Experts Say. Here's How to Beat It.

All the togetherness people are enjoying with their families in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic may also be resulting in frayed nerves, short tempers and a new pandemic of "cabin fever."

Just ask New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who recently said, "Cabin fever is for real."

Even celebrities aren't immune. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd told Katie Couric in a Facebook interview that cabin fever is taking a toll on their relationship.

"We've been at each other's throats real bad, real bad," Bell said. "This is as physically close as we've been in a couple days. We've found each other revolting."

But Dr. Judy Ho of "The Doctors" said what the couple is going through is completely normal.

"So the most important thing to do is to take a deep breath when you realize it's escalating and separate so you can come back, regroup and have a much more productive conversation," Ho said.

One Brooklyn couple took the separation to the extreme when they put up a room divider so they wouldn't end up getting on each other's nerves.

"I think it's important to communicate with your partner that this is my area where when I need a little bit of space to either work or do my own thing," Ho said. "When I'm here I'm signaling to you that I need to be left alone a little bit."

It's not just adults who are getting on each other's nerves. Actress Ellen Pompeo posted a video of her daughter who said her little brother is getting on her nerves.

And with learning happening at home, distractions can also make sibling squabbles more intense.

Dr. Ho said it's important to keep kids occupied. Some ways to pass the time include playing board games, learning a new hobby and finding ways to "make your home your playground."

