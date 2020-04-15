How to Improve Your Chances of Getting a Grocery Delivery Slot During Coronavirus Crisis

A new study has found that the number of people shopping online for groceries has doubled over the last year. If you're one of those shoppers, you know it's been nearly impossible to get a delivery during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some tips and strategies you can use to improve your chances of getting a food delivery.



Don't rely on one service

Having multiple apps for shopping may help offer more availability. In New York City, at a Dagastino's supermarket, Inside Edition couldn't find any delivery time slot on Shipt, but Instacart had an opening this weekend.



Don't depend on big chains

Smaller mom-and-pop stores have less demand and may be able to deliver much sooner than the big grocery store names.



Check delivery availability after midnight

That's when more time slots open up, after grocery stores re-evaluate their delivery options.



Choose store pick-up if you can



If you're able, you can choose an online option called "click and collect." You then schedule a time to go to the store and pick up your order.



RELATED STORIES

12-Year-Old Scout's Invention Eases Pain Caused By Masks Protecting Against Coronavirus

Wildlife Thrives at Yosemite National Park While Closed to Visitors

Why Are Farmers Pouring Their Milk Out Amid Coronavirus?