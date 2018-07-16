Ohio Grandmother Goes Viral After Sharing Magic Eraser Pool-Cleaning Hack

Thanks to this Ohio grandmother’s trick with a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser, cleaning the pool has never been quicker, easier or more thorough.

"I put the sponge inside the skimmer basket for 24 hours," Lisa Pack explained in an interview with InsideEdition.com. “By the next day, I pulled it out and the green steps were crisp white and the water was crystal clear.”

Pack, 49, said her favorite thing about summer is having her grandkids, aged 4 to 17, play in her swimming pool.

"Family time means the most to me," she explained. "They just have so much fun and spending time with them is definitely what counts for me."

In the summer, she usually spends at least 45 minutes each week cleaning and vacuuming the pool. And even after doing so, Pack said her pool quickly became grimy and green again.

"My pool’s never been clear, it just doesn’t stay clear for some reason,” she explained. “I do live around a lot of trees […] just by mowing your grass, it’s always going to get a bit dirty here and there.”

Her daughter was the one who suggested she put a Magic Eraser inside the skimmer basket overnight when she noticed Pack’s pool getting a little cloudy, and the trick worked wonders.

"There’s nothing," Pack said. "There’s no green, there’s no slime on the bottom. There was no green in sight — it was amazing.”

After posting her tip to Facebook, Pack’s summer hack quickly went viral, with strangers all over America and beyond commenting on how well the tip worked for them as well.

"People think I’m probably crazy for trying this, but it works," she insisted.

