A lesson in sharing: Post Back-to-School pics on SnapJAX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s that time of year!
School bells across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia will start ringing once again next week and students will be back in class.
We know parents love to show off their little ones on the first day back and we’ve made it easy to share.
📸 CLICK HERE to post your Back-to-School photos or videos
Carmen owen
Zayden Mason, Mrs. Terrell class! Hilliard Elementary! He deserves students of the day😇❤️
Danielle Mc
This is Alexa.. She just moved to Florida from New York. She loves her new school and living in Florida!