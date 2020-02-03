Vote for Jacksonville’s best group outing

Let’s face it: any activity worth doing only gets better when you rope in your friends. That’s why we want you to decide on Jacksonville’s best group outing.

You can vote once per day from Feb. 3 through Feb. 16. If you do not see your choice on the list, you have the option to write-in your candidate during the voting process below.

Please note that we are looking for locally operated businesses. We will reject write-in submissions that lack enough information for us to find and verify them.

Winners will be announced on Feb. 24. Once you’ve cast your vote, click here to check out the other categories.