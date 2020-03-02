Vote for Jacksonville’s best fishing tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Do you enjoy spending your leisure time on the water? Are you someone who loads up the boat and competes in one of Jacksonville’s many fishing tournaments?

If so, we want to know your choice for the best fishing tournament in Jacksonville.

You can vote once per day from March 2 through March 15. If you do not see your choice on the list, you have the option to write-in your candidate during the voting process below.

Please note that we are looking for local tournaments. We will reject write-in submissions that lack enough information for us to find and verify them.

Winners will be announced on March 23. Once you’ve cast your vote, click here to check out the other categories.