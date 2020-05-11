Vote for Jacksonville’s best wine list

Who has Jacksonville’s best selection of fine wines?

You can vote once per day from May 11 through May 24. If you do not see your choice on the list, you have the option to write-in your candidate during the voting process below.

Please note that we are only looking for locally owned places in the Jacksonville area. We will reject write-in submissions that lack enough information for us to find and verify them.

Winners will be announced on June 1.