JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Know the best spot for a day of fun with the kiddos? Vote for Jacksonville’s best kids attraction!

You can vote once per day from Sept. 28 through Oct. 11. If you do not see your choice on the list, you have an option to write-in your candidate during the ballot process below.

Please note that we are looking for locally owned and operated kids attractions. We will reject write-ins that do not have enough information for us to find and verify them.

Winners will be announced the week of Oct. 23.