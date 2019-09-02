Best local farmers market: Jacksonville Farmers Market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Farmers markets are known for the freshest produce you can find, and many won't settle for subpar fruits and veggies.

Having said that, if you're looking for the freshest produce in town, you'll want to head to the Jacksonville Farmers Market, the 2019 JaxBest choice for best local farmers market.

The Jacksonville Farmers Market has been around since 1938 and is visited by more than 1 million visitors every year. In typical fashion, you'll enjoy strolling past each of the outdoor bays in an open air atmosphere.

Farmers from across the area have their hand-picked produce proudly displayed. The farmers market is known for its featured ethnic items as well as its imported and hard to find specialty items.

Head to the Jacksonville Farmers Market's website to learn more and see how to become a vendor!

