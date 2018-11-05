Donut underestimate Jacksonville on National Doughnut Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today is National Doughnut Day! Jacksonville doesn't play around when it comes to doughnuts.

To celebrate, here's the list of best doughnut places to chow down on in Jacksonville, according to you, as part of our CW17 JaxBest 2018 program:

Donut Shoppe The Mini Bar Good Dough

Those doughnut shops in Jacksonville were among the top places to eat a sweet treat around town.

Businesses were nominated by the public for our Jax Best voting during May and June. Voting took place during September and October.

