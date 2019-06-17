Jax Best 2019: Categories overview

Jax Best is back and bigger than ever and it's time for you guys to go vote!

Simply head to News4Jax.com/jaxbest and from there you'll see all the categories you can vote for.

And this year we are launching Jax Best with 10 amazing categories! And the best part,all of the nominees are LOCAL! To kick things off we have the categories of coffee and breweries.

Whether it's starting your morning with a cup of coffee or ending your evening with a refreshing draft beer from one of the many breweries around town. So where's the best place to grab those drinks!?

And if you hadn't noticed.... All around Jacksonville.. it's just getting better and better to walk around!

From all the amazing art thats popping up all over jax, to the trials that you can spend countless hours on. Or Maybe your preferred method of walking is a nice stroll hitting the greens on a local golf course! Vote for your favorites in each of those categories!

Now this guy may be Extinct, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of other animals to catch around Jax!

In the animal encounters category... wheres the best place to get up close and personal!? And maybe you want to play it safe and just stick to dogs...Well we want to know where the best dog park is!

One nice thing about Jacksonville is that your are never too far from the beach!

Have a favorite place to surf? Vote for the best place to catch a wave! And while we are on the topic of water. Tell us who runs the best fishing charter in Jax! If fishing isn't your thing, whats the best way to get out and have some fun on the water in our Water Sports Rental Category.

Jacksonville! It is time to vote for Jax Best! So what are you waiting for!

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.