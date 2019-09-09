JaxBest 2019 round 3 winners: These spots make Jacksonville shine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Showcasing the best that Jacksonville has to offer, JaxBest is a voter-centric guide to all of the local things that make our city unique.

Here's a look at the winners from our third round of categories in 2019! Click here to see the full winners list.

Best local vegan restaurant: Murray Hillbilly

They've only been around since 2017, but Murray Hillbilly, the 2019 JaxBest pick for best local vegan restaurant, has made a big impression.

Best local sandbar: Huguenot Memorial Park Sandbar

Coming in as the 2019 JaxBest pick for best local sandbar is Huguenot Memorial Park, arguably one of the most picturesque beaches in the area.

Best local kayak and paddleboard launch site: Little Talbot Island State Park

Living in the River City, chances are you've ventured out on the water, and if you're someone who loves water sports, you'll want to head to Little Talbot Island State Park, the 2019 JaxBest choice for best kayak and paddleboard launch site.

Best local restaurant for Mayport shrimp: Singleton's Seafood Shack

Living in the River City, you might go cross-eyed at the number of options for seafood, but when it comes to finding great Mayport Shrimp, the 2019 JaxBest choice is Singleton's Seafood Shack.

Best local farmers market: Jacksonville Farmers Market

If you're looking for the freshest produce in town, you'll want to head to the Jacksonville Farmers Market, the 2019 JaxBest choice for best local farmers market.

Best local historic neighborhood: Historic Springfield

Established in 1869, Springfield is the oldest neighborhood in Jacksonville. It's filled with restored mansions, hip restaurants, craft breweries and plenty of southern charm.

