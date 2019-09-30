JaxBest 2019 round 4 winners: These spots make Jacksonville shine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Showcasing the best that Jacksonville has to offer, JaxBest is a voter-centric guide to all of the local things that make our city unique.

Here's a look at the winners from our fourth round of categories in 2019! Click here to see the full winners list.

Best local Oktoberfest: Beaches Oktoberfest

Autumn is in the air, which means the holidays are upon us, so get ready for pumpkin pie and pumpkin infused drinks like coffee and even beer. If you're celebrating Oktoberfest, you'll want to head to Beaches Oktoberfest.

Best local bait shop: On the Line Bait and Tackle Shop at Amelia

Whether you're heading off shore for a deep sea fishing excursion or you're just looking to do some shore line fishing, you'll want to first stop at On the Line Bait and Tackle Shop at Amelia, the 2019 JaxBest choice for best local bait shop.

Best local sweet shop: Southern Dessert Plate

It's only been around for a short time, but it must be doing something right! Providing "tasty sweet treats that will add the exclamation point to any occasion," Southern Dessert is the 2019 JaxBest choice for best local sweet shop.

Best local history museum: Mandarin Museum and Historical Society

You might be surprised to learn there's quite a bit of history in Mandarin, and the 2019 winner for best local history museum is the Mandarin Museum and Historical Society.

Best local haunted house: 13th Floor Haunted House

Regarded by many as one of the scariest stops in Jacksonville, it's no surprise the 2019 JaxBest winner for best haunted house is the world-famous Warehouse 13.

Best local boutique: Jaffi's

Whether you're looking for a new wardrobe or you're just looking for that one piece to spruce up your daily uniform, Jaffi's has a wide range of merchandise that's unmatched by other boutiques.

Stay turned for the fifth round of categories coming in October!

