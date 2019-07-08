JaxBest: First round of winners announced!

We've been asking you where you like to eat, drink, play, and more with our JaxBest competition brought to you by Visit Jacksonville.
We are excited to announce the first round of winners!
Here's what you picked for your favorite local spot to:
Surf: Jacksonville Beach pier
Take your dog: Julington Creek Animal Walk
Enjoy a brew: SJ Brewing Company
Rent water sports equipment: Rip Tide Beach Services and Tours
Charter a fishing boat: Team Buck Rodgers
Swing a club: Jacksonville Golf and Country Club
Catch an animal attraction: Catty Shack Ranch
Sip some java: That Coffee Chic (also known as Sister's Coffee)
See public art: Guido Van Helten's Unity
Wander a trail: Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens
The winners will visit “The Morning Show” and “River City Live” this week.
Voting for our next round of JaxBest categories begins next week.
