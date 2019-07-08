JaxBest: First round of winners announced!

We've been asking you where you like to eat, drink, play, and more with our JaxBest competition brought to you by Visit Jacksonville.

We are excited to announce the first round of winners!

Here's what you picked for your favorite local spot to:

Surf: Jacksonville Beach pier

Take your dog: Julington Creek Animal Walk

Enjoy a brew: SJ Brewing Company

Rent water sports equipment: Rip Tide Beach Services and Tours

Charter a fishing boat: Team Buck Rodgers

Swing a club: Jacksonville Golf and Country Club

Catch an animal attraction: Catty Shack Ranch

Sip some java: That Coffee Chic (also known as Sister's Coffee)

See public art: Guido Van Helten's Unity

Wander a trail: Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens

The winners will visit “The Morning Show” and “River City Live” this week.

Voting for our next round of JaxBest categories begins next week.

