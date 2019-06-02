Vote for the best breweries in Jax!

IPA, brown ales, pilsners. Whatever type of beer is your favorite, there's a good chance you already have a favorite local brewery. Jacksonville's Craft Beer scene is hoppin' (pun intended) with so many awesome choices. We want to get your votes for the best!

Voting starts on June 17th. You can vote once per day. If you do not see your favorite brewery on the list you have an option to write-in your candidate during the ballot process below. Winners will be announced on the week of July 8th

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.