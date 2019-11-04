Vote for the best local scenic trail

JACKSONVILE, Fla. - Do you enjoy going for a hike? We need your help finding the best local scenic trail.

You can vote once per day from Nov. 4 through Nov. 17. If you do not see your choice on the list, you have an option to write-in your candidate during the ballot process below.

Please note that we are looking for local trails. We will reject write-ins that do not have enough information for us to find and verify them.

Winners will be announced the week of Nov. 24. Once you've voted, click here to check out the other categories.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.