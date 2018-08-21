JaxBest: Where are the best places to eat in Jacksonville?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - From breakfast to BBQ, News4Jax is hungry for answers. Which eateries have the best taste in town?

We can't decide for ourselves. That's why we're letting our viewers weigh in and tell us their favorite places in Jacksonville to dine... and grab a drink, go shopping and even host a wedding.

But let's be real. Even though JaxBest is about finding the best of everything in town, most people seem to care just about food. And we're not mad at that because there's plenty to eat around here.

Some of the most popular categories are best BBQ, breakfast, coffee, donuts and seafood. So far, the Bearded Pig, Grumpy's, Twisted Compass Brewing Co., the Mini Bar and Safe Harbor top those lists.

The good news is, no winners have been crowned just yet. The bad news? Time is running out to vote for your favorites. Voting continues until Sept. 31.

Vote here for your favorite businesses

We will wrap up the year by celebrating the results of your favorite places.

