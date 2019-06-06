Where in Jacksonville to get your fix on National Doughnut Day

Good Dough & Cinotti's via Facebook

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Whether you're new to the area or a Jacksonville native, chances are that you've got a favorite place around town to grab a doughnut.

That'll come in handy Friday when bakeries celebrate National Doughnut Day. While they're not all offering a special deal for the holiday, we've compiled a list of the best places to get your sugar fix.

America's Donuts : You won't have to go far to snag a free sweet treat. America's Donuts on Main Street in Jacksonville is offering each customer a free glazed doughnut.

: You won't have to go far to snag a free sweet treat. America's Donuts on Main Street in Jacksonville is offering each customer a free glazed doughnut. Cinotti's Bakery : OK, so you can't get a free doughnut at Cinotti's, but the Jacksonville Beach bakery is rolling out pumpkin doughnuts by the dozen for the occasion.

: OK, so you can't get a free doughnut at Cinotti's, but the Jacksonville Beach bakery is rolling out pumpkin doughnuts by the dozen for the occasion. Dunkin' : We know, we know -- this is a national chain, not a local doughnut destination. But you can score a free classic doughnut by buying a beverage on Friday.

: We know, we know -- this is a national chain, not a local doughnut destination. But you can score a free classic doughnut by buying a beverage on Friday. Farmhouse Chicken & Donuts : This Middleburg eatery is offering discounts on popular doughnuts, but you'll have to visit in person to find out more about these deals.

: This Middleburg eatery is offering discounts on popular doughnuts, but you'll have to visit in person to find out more about these deals. Good Dough : It's tough to resist the decadent treats at this San Marco spot, especially when they're giving out free mini doughnuts (one per person, while supplies last).

: It's tough to resist the decadent treats at this San Marco spot, especially when they're giving out free mini doughnuts (one per person, while supplies last). Krispy Kreme : Again, not a local place, but still oh so good. You can help Krispy Kreme achieve its (very attainable) goal of giving away 1 million free doughnuts on Friday.

: Again, not a local place, but still oh so good. You can help Krispy Kreme achieve its (very attainable) goal of giving away 1 million free doughnuts on Friday. Sweet Theory : If there's a better place to get a vegan doughnut, we're all ears. Sweet Theory doesn't have any deals, but they're planning to make a "lot of extra doughnuts."

: If there's a better place to get a vegan doughnut, we're all ears. Sweet Theory doesn't have any deals, but they're planning to make a "lot of extra doughnuts." The Mini Bar: You can get a free Bold Bean coffee with any purchase. Plus, you could win free doughnuts and coffee for a year by donating to their clothes and food drive.

Admittedly, we're drooling just looking at this list, but we're sure there's more doughy goodness going on. So if we missed your favorite bakery or a special promotion, let us know in the comments below.

